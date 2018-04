× Investigation underway after body washes ashore in Ashtabula County

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio– Sheriff deputies are investigating after a body washed ashore on Lake Road West.

Sheriff Bill Johnson told FOX 8 that the body of a male was found Wednesday afternoon.

Johnson said the Ashtabula County coroner and Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office are also investigating.

The agencies are now trying to identify the body.

