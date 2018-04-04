High winds leave thousands without power; wires and trees downed across NE Ohio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OHIO -- Overnight storms and high winds caused road closures and power outages in several areas of NE Ohio.

As of 7 a.m., more than 3,400 were without power in Cuyahoga County. Another 2,365 were without power in Portage County, 241 in Stark and 2,600 in Trumbull.

Overnight, Pearl Road in Strongsville was closed between Drake and Shurmer because of downed power lines.

In North Olmsted, Columbia was closed from Lorain Avenue to Florence Avenue due to a downed pole.

High wind warnings and advisories are in effect for much of today.

