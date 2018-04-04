Cleveland man becomes first ever pick in NBA 2K League draft

NEW YORK, Ohio– With the first pick of the inaugural NBA 2K League draft, Mavs Gaming selected Cleveland native Artreyo Boyd, better known as “Dimez.”

The esports draft kicked off Wednesday afternoon with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver reading the first selection.

“They’re definitely getting a leader and a winner,” Boyd told reporters. “My resume speaks for itself.”

Boyd, 23, is called the “LeBron James of NBA 2K” and was projected to be the first overall pick.

Here’s how the NBA 2K League works. Each of the 17 teams, including the Cleveland Cavaliers, pick six players. Those teams compete in five-on-five matchups with league play starting in May.

Gamers drafted in the first round will make $35,000, and receive housing and benefits.