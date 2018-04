Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Some random snow showers are hanging around.

For Thursday, there will be a decent amount of sunshine, then clouds fill in just before sunset.

There will be a chance of a rain/snow mix starting after 8 p.m. and lingering overnight. Temperatures will only top out around 40.

There will be random snow showers Friday, as well, and it will be a chilly forecast for the Indians Home Opener.

Here is a look at overnight temperatures heading into your Thursday:

**Follow weather updates**