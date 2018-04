Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Two Cleveland officers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a hit-skip crash overnight.

According to police, it happened at East 138th Street and Miles Avenue at just before midnight Wednesday.

The officers' cruiser was struck by another car. The driver of the car fled on foot and got away. Two passengers in the suspects's car were arrested.

Miles Avenue was closed from East 140th Street to East 136th Street while they investigated.