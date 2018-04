CHICAGO — A woman in Illinois is not seeing the glass half full.

In this case, the glass is really a box — of Junior Mints.

The Chicago Tribune reports the woman is suing Tootsie Roll Industries, the makers of the candy, claiming the packaging is deceptive. She said she bought on over-sized box of Junior Mints that was only slightly more than half full.

Her lawsuit is seeking class action status, demanding more candy in the box.

Read more here.