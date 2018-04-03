Tuesday forecast: Turning milder with showers, strong storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Happy "Spring Break" or Happy "Back From Spring Break!"

**Visit the FOX 8 Weather page, here**

Showers along with thunderstorms, possibly strong Tuesday evening, are going to be the focus along with much milder temperatures. This strong front will shave down the temperatures significantly and will allow for chances of snow to follow suit on Wednesday along with rather strong winds gusting to nearly 40 mph behind the front.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of northeast Ohio in a "Slight Risk" for severe weather. We'll be monitoring the situation. Stay up on the latest Fox 8 Forecast.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: