Three arrested, 140 pounds of meth found in Hudson warehouse

AKRON, Ohio– Federal officials arrested three people and confiscated more than 140 pounds of methamphetamine from a warehouse in Hudson.

Mike Tobin, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office, said 82 pounds of crystal meth was found and 60 pounds of liquid meth.

Investigators seized the meth last month at a building on Olde Eight Road.

Tyrone Rogers, 36, of Cleveland; Hector Manuel Ramos-Nevarez, 26, and Gilbert Treviso, 24, both of Mexico, are charged with conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Investigators said the warehouse appeared to be used as a processing facility to produce and distribute the drugs.