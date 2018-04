A study from Harvard Business School found 25 percent of divorced people split over housework disagreements.

Researchers also surveyed 3,000 committed couples, finding more money spent on cleaning services equaled greater relationship satisfaction.

Having too little time to relax after work can lead to depression, but using income to increase leisure time improves a person’s mood.

Researchers say you don’t have to spend hundreds to see a difference. Some job-outsourcing apps cost around $40.

