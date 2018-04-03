× State cites day care attended by murdered 4-year-old Euclid girl

CLEVELAND– A state agency cited a local day care for not reporting to social workers multiple signs of abuse involving a little girl who was recently murdered.

The finding by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services marks the latest twist in a series of investigations surrounding the death of 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.

Police and paramedics were called to an apartment on Lakeshore Boulevard in Euclid on March 11 for an unresponsive child. Aniya Day was taken to Euclid Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her mother, Sierra Day, and her mother’s boyfriend, Deonte Lewis, were charged with aggravated murder.

Police said they got a call from the Harbor Crest Day Care last May and sent the child to the hospital. At that time, they learned of more than a dozen other incidents of suspected abuse noted by day care workers.

A police report shows, at that time, officers called a county social worker.

Since the child’s death, Cuyahoga County set up an outside panel to review what social workers knew and did and when. The child’s father had been fighting in juvenile court to get custody of the little girl.

Now, the state is taking a hard look at the day care. Investigators found the day care did not report “each suspicion” to the county. Investigators found the day care did not notify the state when the child was taken to the hospital after one incident.

No one answered the door when we showed up on Tuesday though we saw adults and children inside.

A police report shows many of the old incidents of suspected abuse noticed were documented by previous owners of the day care.

The facility now gets a chance to respond to the state’s inquiry. That response for “corrective action” is expected on Tuesday.

