PARMA, Ohio — Parma police are asking for help identifying two people accused of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of Tide Pod packages from a grocery store.

Police say it happened at 9:51 p.m. March 26. A man and a woman were seen on surveillance video stealing $278 worth of Tide Pods from a Giant Eagle on Day Drive.

Both are believed to be in their 20s or 30s and may be traveling in an older pick-up truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call Parma police.