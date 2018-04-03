Police ask for help finding teen missing since November

MANSFIELD, Ohio — Mansfield police are asking for help finding a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since November.

According to Mansfield police, Khiajah Habeeb-Ullah ran away from the 1400 block of state Route 39, Mansfield, on November 17 and has been missing since.

Police recently received information that she may be frequenting homes in the Lovers Lane, Rosemary Square and Wilbeth Arlington area of Akron.

Khiajah was last seen wearing her hair parted on the side and combed down to shoulder length.

Anyone with information is asked to call Mansfield police at 419-522-1234, Det. Rich Miller at 419-755-9758 or the Akron Police Department at 330-375-2552.