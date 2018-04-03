Police: Alliance man attacked woman, hit cop cars while on meth

ALLIANCE, Ohio– An Alliance man is facing a lengthy list of charges after police say he attacked a woman while high on methamphetamine.

It all happened at about 11:30 p.m. on Sunday. Alliance police said Erik McCambridge, 32, was driving with a female passenger when he starting to punch and bite her.

The suspect held the woman’s hands and drove faster so she couldn’t get out of the car safely. According to the police report, McCambridge opened the passenger door and tried to push out the victim, while screaming, “Kill her, Erik!”

At one point, the woman thought McCambridge was doing to drive through a guardrail and over an embankment, so she broke free and rolled from the car. Police said the suspect tried to run over the woman before driving away.

A short time later, McCambridge side-swiped a car on West State Street, the report said. That driver called 911 and followed the suspect.

McCambridge continued driving and hit two Alliance police cruisers and rammed a door on the police department, according to the report. While he was arrested, he told officers, “I’m messed up and in a bad way.”

Officers found a baggie of meth in his wallet, police said. He was taken to the Stark County Jail.

McCambridge was charged with felonious assault, abduction, vandalism, possession of meth, leaving the scene of an accident and reckless operation.