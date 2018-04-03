Man dies after shots fired into car on Cleveland’s east side

CLEVELAND– A man died from his injuries after shots were fired into a car on Cleveland’s east side early Monday morning.

Two people were in a car on Harvard Avenue near Lee Road when another vehicle pulled up next to them. Cleveland police said a man rolled down his window and fired several shots at the victims’ car.

The woman, who was driving, was hit twice in her arm and once in her stomach. She continued towards the Fourth District police station, but the suspect crashed his car into the back of them, police said.

She was taken to University Hospitals for treatment. Her passenger was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Cleveland police identified him as 41-year-old Otis Morman, Jr., of Cleveland.