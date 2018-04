Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Showers, along with thunderstorms, possibly strong/severe this evening, are going to be the focus of our attention.

FLASH FLOOD WATCHES are now in effect through late tonight for areas along the US 30 corridor and points south. Notice that the SPC’s Tornado Watch doesn’t involve our viewing area but does encompass SW Ohio.

A strong cold front will shave down the temperatures significantly. Chances of snow will follow suit.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast…