I-Team: Man accused of public indecency at store in University Heights

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio– The FOX 8 I-Team has learned an unusual incident at a store in University Heights has caused one man to be arrested and police to be concerned.

Hasan Najafpour, 67, of Cleveland Heights, was arrested on a charge of public indecency for his alleged actions inside the Target store in University Heights last week.

“Right now based upon what we in the video, and what it appears he is doing in the video, he was charged with public indecency -- a misdemeanor of the third degree-- and he faces up to a $500 fine and 60 days in jail,” said Michael Astrab, University Heights prosecutor.

Police released to the I-Team store security video along with cell phone video of the incident.

Reports state the suspect is accused of following a female customer and a female store employee. The report stated he would watch the women while doing a lewd act.

The suspect told police he did not speak good English. Police arranged for a translator to meet them at the Solon jail.

“When you come to University Heights, we want you to be safe,” Astrab said. “We want you to be able to shop and enjoy our city without being followed around or creeped upon.”