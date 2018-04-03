Freebies and discounts to celebrate Indians home opener

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Indians play their first home game of the season on Friday against the Kansas City Royals.

Here are a few freebies and discounts to celebrate the home opener:

Chick-fil-A

Free original chicken sandwich on Friday, April 6 from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. to customers wearing official Indians gear. Only at participating Cleveland-Akron-Canton area restaurants.

Eat’N Park

Free Smiley cookies to fans wearing Cleveland Indians attire on Friday, April 6. Valid at restaurants in Austintown, Boardman, Chapel Hill, Medina, Mentor, Steubenville, Warren and Willoughby.

I-X Indoor Amusement Park

Get $5 off general admission tickets to the I-X Indoor Amusement Park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, April 6 by wearing Cleveland Indians attire.