Fox Recipe Box: Sweet Pea Cupcakes
CLEVELAND, Oh — Cupcakes made with ‘peas’? It’s a popular recipe developed by Weight Watchers and Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson learned how to make the Springtime treat from Weight Watchers spokesperson Dawn Smith. Click here to get other delicious Weight Watchers recipes.
Sweet Pea Cupcakes with Swiss Meringue Frosting
- 4 spray(s) cooking spray
- 1 cup(s) white all-purpose flour
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 1/2 tsp sea salt, fine variety
- 2 cup(s) uncooked peas, fresh English variety (or a 10 oz bag frozen English peas)
- 1/4 cup(s) unsweetened applesauce
- 1 Tbsp lemon zest, finely grated
- 3 large egg(s), separated
- 1 cup(s) sugar, divided
- 2 large egg white(s)
- 1/2 tsp cream of tartar
- 1/2 tsp vanilla extract
- 1 pinch sea salt, fine variety
Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat a regular-size muffin tin with cooking spray; set aside.
In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder and 1/2 tsp salt; set aside.
Place peas in a microwavable container; cook on HIGH until just tender, about 3 minutes (will vary depending on strength of your microwave). Drain peas; rinse under cold running water. Drain again; transfer to the jar of a blender. Add applesauce, lemon zest and egg yolks; puree mixture until completely smooth, about 90 seconds.
In a bowl of an electric mixer fitted with a whisk attachment, whisk three egg whites on medium speed until soft peaks form. Increase speed to medium-high; gradually add 1/2 c sugar, whisking until stiff, glossy peaks form.
Pour pureed pea mixture over whipped whites; fold together as gently as possible with a wooden spoon. Sift reserved flour mixture over pea mixture; mix together as gently as possible. Evenly divide batter among prepared muffin holes. Bake until cupcakes pull away from sides of pan, about 17 minutes; remove to a wire rack to cool.
Meanwhile, to make frosting while cupcakes are baking, clean mixing bowl. Place two egg whites, remaining 1/2 c sugar and cream of tartar in the heatproof bowl of an electric mixer; set over a saucepan with simmering water. Whisk constantly until sugar is dissolved and whites are warm to the touch, about 2 minutes.
Transfer bowl with frosting to electric mixer fitted with the whisk attachment; beat, starting on low speed, gradually increasing to high, until stiff, glossy peaks form, 5-7 minutes. Add vanilla and pinch salt; mix until combined.
Decorate each cupcake with about 2 Tbsp frosting using an offset spatula or use a piping bag.
Serving size: 1 cupcake