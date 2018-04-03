Fox Recipe Box: Sweet Pea Cupcakes

Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat a regular-size muffin tin with cooking spray; set aside.

In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder and 1/2 tsp salt; set aside.

Place peas in a microwavable container; cook on HIGH until just tender, about 3 minutes (will vary depending on strength of your microwave). Drain peas; rinse under cold running water. Drain again; transfer to the jar of a blender. Add applesauce, lemon zest and egg yolks; puree mixture until completely smooth, about 90 seconds.

In a bowl of an electric mixer fitted with a whisk attachment, whisk three egg whites on medium speed until soft peaks form. Increase speed to medium-high; gradually add 1/2 c sugar, whisking until stiff, glossy peaks form.

Pour pureed pea mixture over whipped whites; fold together as gently as possible with a wooden spoon. Sift reserved flour mixture over pea mixture; mix together as gently as possible. Evenly divide batter among prepared muffin holes. Bake until cupcakes pull away from sides of pan, about 17 minutes; remove to a wire rack to cool.

Meanwhile, to make frosting while cupcakes are baking, clean mixing bowl. Place two egg whites, remaining 1/2 c sugar and cream of tartar in the heatproof bowl of an electric mixer; set over a saucepan with simmering water. Whisk constantly until sugar is dissolved and whites are warm to the touch, about 2 minutes.

Transfer bowl with frosting to electric mixer fitted with the whisk attachment; beat, starting on low speed, gradually increasing to high, until stiff, glossy peaks form, 5-7 minutes. Add vanilla and pinch salt; mix until combined.

Decorate each cupcake with about 2 Tbsp frosting using an offset spatula or use a piping bag.

Serving size: 1 cupcake