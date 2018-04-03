Forecast: Thunderstorms overnight, then temps drop into the 30s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Temperatures continue to rise after sunset as the warm air sector noses its way in for a few hours. But the end of the 60°F+ temperatures is lurking behind the line of thunderstorms which, at 9 PM, is just entering Ohio.

Showers, along with thunderstorms, possibly strong/severe this evening, are going to be the focus of our attention.

FLASH FLOOD WATCHES are now in effect through late tonight for areas along the US 30 corridor and points south.

Temperatures will fall on Wednesday, settling in the cold 30s.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: