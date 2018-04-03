Attorney in UH fertility clinic lawsuit argues life begins at conception

CLEVELAND– A Cleveland law firm representing three families in cases against University Hospitals filed a motion Friday in Cuyahoga County asking the court to decide if life begins at conception and therefore makes an embryo a “person.”

The incident happened at UH Ahuja Medical Center on March 4 when the temperature of the tissue storage bank unexpectedly fluctuated. It’s likely that the 4,000 eggs and embryos affected are no longer viable.

Taubman Law filed a complaint for declaratory judgement, which says the families impacted by the UH fertility center disaster believe life begins at conception and that their embryos have the same legal status as a “person.”

The complaint goes on to say that University Hospitals considers the embryos as the property of the patients while the patients treat the embryos as a person.

Bruce Taubman of Taubman Law told FOX 8 Wednesday the determination of the court will have an impact on all families who have filed lawsuits against UH.

Taubman said he believes the question could go to the Ohio Supreme Court.

Continuing coverage of this story here