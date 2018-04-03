Actor, musician Jared Leto visiting Rock Hall and greeting fans today

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Oscar-winning actor and “30 Seconds to Mars” front man Jared Leto is visiting the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Tuesday.

He plans to visit the Rock Hall and greet fans around 9 a.m.

Leto is taking a cross-country trip to promote the band’s upcoming new album, “America.” He departed New York City April 2, and will travel by any means possible: trains, planes, automobiles and hitchhiking, bus, Lyft, NASCAR pit stops, bikes and more.

Along the way, Leto will visit unique destinations that showcase the title subject of the band’s album.

He’ll also hand out genetic testing kits from 23andMe to fans along the way.

The journey will culminate Friday in the band’s hometown of Los Angeles.

Leto won an Oscar for his role in the 2013 film, “Dallas Buyers Club.”