Abandoned ‘Land of Oz’ theme park to open again for a limited time this summer

BEECH MOUNTAIN, N.C. — The mostly defunct “Land of Oz” theme park in North Carolina will open again this summer.

You may remember the park was featured by Northeast Ohio photographer Seph Lawless in photos that went viral in 2015.

WGHP reports that the park was open from 1970 to 1980. When Oz was open year-round, tourists could explore Dorothy’s farmhouse, meet their favorite characters from the movie and participate in a hot air balloon ride.

There is a 44,000-brick yellow brick road throughout the entire park.

It will be open on Fridays in June, including: June 1, June 8, June 15, June 22 and June 29. It will also be open June 30. Tickets go on sale April 20.

It will then open again in September for ‘Autumn at Oz’, and there will be a new event in October.

