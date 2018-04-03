A perfect match! Boy who’s bullied at school finds special rescue cat with same conditions

OWASSO, Ok. — Madden Humphreys, 7, was born with two rare conditions: a bilateral cleft lip and palate and heterochromia iridium, which means his eyes are two different colors.

While he’s spunky, full of life and happy, his mother, Christina, says it hasn’t always been easy for him in school.

“He wasn’t (insecure) until other kids started pointing it out to him and then saying not nice things to him,” she told TODAY.

But one day, Christina stumbled upon something amazing on Facebook. It was a cat named Moon who had the same two conditions as Madden.

“The eyes alone would have been a big deal. When I saw the cleft, we had a conversation about … how it was amazing they were both born completely unique,” she said.

Moon was in Minnesota, so with the help of family, friends and a fundraiser, the family made the 22-hour drive. When they got to the shelter, Moon and Madden took to each other right away.

Now, Moon helps Madden cope with being bullied at school. And they’re both teaching others that its OK to be different.

“Madden has been beaming,” she told TODAY. “I tell Madden all the time he is magical, and I think Moon helps him realize how special he is.”