Suspect in murder of young mother found dead in garbage can expected in court



CLEVELAND HEIGHTS — The man police believe killed a young mother is due in court, possibly as soon as Monday.

Cleveland Heights Police Chief Annette Mecklenburg confirm the U.S Marshal’s fugitive task force arrested Yaphet Bradley around 6:30 Friday.

He was held in jail over the weekend.

Police believe Bradley killed Miriam Johnson.

Detectives also arrested Calvin Young , 24, of Cleveland on charges of tampering with evidence, obstruction of official business, and abuse of a corpse.

Police believe Young moved Johnson’s body to the house in Cleveland.

Young is being held in jail on a $500,000 bond.

