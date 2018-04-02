Study: 1 in 3 young adults admit to riding with impaired drivers

About one out of three young adults just out of high school say they’ve ridden with a driver who was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to a new study.

Reuters reports the study, published in the Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs, included over 2,000 people in the year or two after high school.

According to the study, in one survey 33 percent of participants said they had ridden with an impaired driver at least once in the past year.

The impaired driver was most often a peer, according to the study, and binge-drinking and marijuana were associated with a higher likelihood of riding with an impaired friend.

The study also says that the odds of driving while impaired increase for those who have ridden with impaired drivers.

The study suggests the need for more tailored programs focusing on peer norms regarding substance abuse and impaired driving as a way to deal with the problem.

