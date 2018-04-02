Ready to rock! Rock Hall setting the stage for Celebration Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- Setting the stage for a rockin’ event right here on the shores of Lake Erie.

And, music lovers from around the world will be watching.

"Food, live music, fireworks, all free of charge." The Rock Hall’s vice president of marketing and communications Todd Mesek detailing the VIP treatment the public will be receiving this Saturday.

Celebration Day will kick off Rock Week, leading up to the 33rd Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony in Cleveland on April 14.

Mesek said, "We're gonna have two stages of live music; we're gonna have a lot of family activities, Michael Symon's B Spot is gonna be here."

Local fans will be the first to see the new Hall of Fame wing and get a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to become an inductee.

Your free front row seat will also include 33 years of induction performances in the Power of Rock experience and you will also be able to hear stories about this year‘s class and a 2018 inductee exhibit.

And one of those inductees -- Bon Jovi star Richie Sambora-- will be in Cleveland to end the night with a free concert and fireworks display.

Mesek saying it’s the least they can do to give back to a community that has embraced the Rock Hall for so many years.

Mesek said, “We are the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame city. We want people to feel it in their bones. We want them to be a part of it, and want them to got out and tell their friends, welcome people that are coming in from out of town, to tell people from out of town, and tell them you gotta see this place."

