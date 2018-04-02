Portion of I-271 renamed in honor of Beachwood Fire Captain Michael Palumbo

BEACHWOOD, Ohio — A portion of I-271 has been renamed after a Beachwood firefighter. The interstate between mile markers 28 and 32 is now “Captain Michael Palumbo Memorial Highway.”

Palumbo lost his battle with brain cancer last year.

The Beachwood fire captain is the namesake for a state law — the Michael Louis Palumbo, Jr. Act — which allows firefighters disabled by cancer the opportunity to file for workers compensation, essentially classifying cancer as an occupational hazard.

To further recognize Palumbo’s sacrifice and leadership, the Ohio Legislature passed Senate Bill 161 this past December to rename the local highway in his honor.

“This is a fitting tribute to Michael. Along with the legislation that bears his name, his legacy will be remembered for generations of firefighters,” said Ohio Association of Professional Fire Fighters President Mike Taylor.

Palumbo left behind his wife of 23 years and five children.

