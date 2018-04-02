× Police: Woman, 19, stabbed by co-worker at assisted living facility in Streetsboro

STREETSBORO, Ohio — A 19-year-old woman is recovering after being stabbed by a co-worker Monday evening at an assisted living facility, Streetsboro police said in a news release.

It happened at the Gardens of Western Reserve Assisted Living Facility on Greentree Parkway, just after 10 p.m.

Officers responded there after someone called 911 reporting a stabbing. They arrived to find a 19-year-old woman from Kent, Ohio, receiving First-Aid from other employees, the release said.

The victim, an employee of the Gardens, had several lacerations that needed “immediate attention,” police said. She was taken to University Hospital Portage Medical Campus in Ravenna, where she remained until Monday. Police said the victim’s injuries require follow-up care.

The suspect fled the scene before police got there. She was identified by other employees as 19-year-old Emilie Brunswick, of Ravenna.

Officers later arrested Brunswick at a family member’s home in Aurora. She was charged with felonious assault, a second-degree felony.

Brunswick remains in Portage County Jail until her arraignment.

Police said no patients or residents were in danger during the altercation between the employees.

Further details about the incident were not immediately released.

Stick with Fox 8 News and FOX8.com for updates on this story as they become available.