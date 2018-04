MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio — A driver was taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence after crashing into a Mentor-on-the-Lake business Monday.

According to police, it happened at just after 12:30 p.m. at Great Clips, 7867 Plains Road.

The driver went through the building in the lobby area. There was damage to the building, but there were no injuries reported.

A 55-year-old Mentor-on-the-Lake resident was taken into custody.