North Ridgeville may soon be home to one of largest mosques in Cleveland area

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio- North Ridgeville may soon be home to one of the largest mosques and community centers in the Cleveland area.

Monday, a critical vote to move plans forward could be met with opposition during an anticipated crowded city council meeting.

"We want to do this right because we want to be part of this community," said Lila Raslan, the spokesperson for the West Cleveland Muslim Association (WCMA).

In many respects they are already part of the community and have been for several years. Raslan says the Cleveland area is home to the largest concentration of Muslim doctors outside of Asia and the Middle East.

For the past five years, WCMA raised north of a million dollars for a place they can worship, Raslan told FOX 8 News.

Now that dream hangs in the balance of city council.

"It's a good project that improves upon an existing vacant lot and will provide a very nice looking building and it will welcome new people to our community," said North Ridgeville City Council President Kevin Corcoran.

Corcoran says time will be allotted for public comment; however, council is expected to approve the plan. This latest meeting comes just weeks after an at-capacity crowd attended a planning commission meeting regarding the same topic.

According to Corcoran, the biggest complaints at the time surrounding the mosque related to concerns about traffic jams along the already busy Center Ridge Road.

Raslan suspects in the hearts of some anticipated at the packed city council meeting is a more hurtful reason why there is opposition to the project.

"We're not coming in to destroy the community; we're coming to help the community," said Raslan. "We're coming here to build the community. It hurts me because people are ignorant about who we are."