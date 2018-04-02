Move over Tide Pods: ‘Condom snorting challenge’ latest trend to go viral

**The video at the bottom of this page may be considered disturbing**

Move over Tide Pods.

It’s been around for years, but another social media challenge is catching fire.

It’s called the condom snorting challenge.

In the viral videos, social media users put an unwrapped condom in one of their nostrils and inhale, until the condom comes back out of their mouths.

They then share the video, generally on YouTube.

Bruce Y. Lee, associate professor of international health at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, wrote a column about the fad for Forbes.

He emphasized that air and nasal spray should be the only things that should be snorted up a nose.

“Otherwise, anything else that goes up your nose can damage the sensitive inner lining of your nose, cause an allergic reaction, or result in an infection,” he said. “The condom could easily get stuck in your nose or your throat, blocking your breathing or causing you to choke.”

He added: “Even if you manage to successfully pull the condom out through your mouth, inhaling a condom up your nose would be very uncomfortable and potentially quite painful. Would it really be worth all that just to get more likes and views?”

