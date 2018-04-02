LIVE VIDEO: Lakewood City Council to decide on changes to pit bull law

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — After 10 years, pit bulls may no longer be banned or automatically labeled as “vicious” in the city of Lakewood.

Council members will be voting Monday night on a multiple significant changes to the city’s Dangerous and Vicious Animals law, Chapter 506 of the Codified Ordinances of the City of Lakewood.

The current law calls all “pit bull dogs or canary dogs” dangerous, but the proposed law would entirely change the definition of a vicious dog and it would no longer be breed specific.

The new law defines a vicious dog as any dog that harms or kills a person, or kills another dog without provocation.

The changes are considered a victory for pit bull owners who have been protesting the ban, including Jennifer Scott, who fought to keep her adopted pit bull-mix named Charlie.

The public will be able to comment on the changes before the vote.

The city council meeting starts at 7:30 p.m. in council chambers at Lakewood City Hall.

