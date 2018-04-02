× Highway Patrol: One killed in one-vehicle crash in Ashland County

CLEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP- A 23-year-old Michigan woman was killed Sunday evening in a single-car crash in Ashland County.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. on Township Road 908, west of the intersection of State Route 545 in Clear Creek Township.

According to the Ashland Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 16-year-old female was driving the vehicle east on Township Road 908 when the vehicle lost control. The vehicle struck a utility pole and overturned.

The driver and one passenger suffered only minor injuries. However, a second passenger, a 23-year-old woman from Michigan, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The occupants of the vehicle were not wearing safety belts at the time of the crash, highway patrol said.

Officials believe that speed was also a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.