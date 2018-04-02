Gloria Allred to hold press conference in Cleveland with women affected by UH Fertility Clinic failure

CLEVELAND — Attorney Gloria Allred will hold a press conference in Cleveland Monday afternoon with three women affected by the University Hospitals Fertility Clinic failure, who are filing lawsuits.

According to a press release, the women are cancer survivors from Pittsburgh.

“The women had undergone painful fertility treatments after they were diagnosed with cancer and delayed their chemotherapy in hopes of having a child. Now that their eggs have been compromised or destroyed, it is unlikely that they will ever be able to have a biological child,” according to the release.

Last week, UH said more than 4,000 eggs and embryos from 950 patients are likely no longer viable after a storage tank failure. At the time it happened in early March, UH said the failure involved 2,000 eggs and embryos, and 700 patients.

In a letter sent to impacted patients last week, UH also said the clinic knew the tank was not working properly for several weeks. The health system said an autofill system that adds liquid nitrogen to the tank to keep eggs and embryos frozen was not working, and employees were manually filling the tank for several weeks.

Also, an alarm system on the tank designed to alert employees to temperature changes was off.

