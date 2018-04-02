CLEVELAND, Oh -- Nick Zuber is a singer/songwriter based out of Northeast Ohio. He has an original indie/reggae sound and is releasing a new album called 'Makeshift Paradise'. Click here to learn more about Nick and see his upcoming show schedule.
Fox 8 Jukebox: Nick Zuber
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Anne E. DeChant
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Disco Inferno
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Tracy Marie
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Dreadlock Dave & Friends
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Top Hat Black
-
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: The Admirables
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Eddie ‘Kingfish’ Manion
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Andre Cavor & The Cavor Project
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Donnie Lynee
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Travis ‘Moonchild’ Haddix
-
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: The Weeden Family Singers
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: The Scenic Route
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Baldwin Wallace University ‘Voices of Praise’ Gospel Choir