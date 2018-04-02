LIVE: Authorities holding press conference in Olmsted Township arsons



OLMSTED TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Authorities are expected to hold a press conference Monday after two separate house fires in Olmsted Township on Sunday.

Firefighters were called to a house on Bagley Road at about 6:23 a.m. The call came in for the fire on Bronson Road about an hour and a half later. The scenes are about 2 miles apart.

The Olmsted Township Fire Department said both fires were ruled as arson.

The houses were vacant. No one was injured.

Fire officials said one firefighter nearly fell through a floor that was collapsing, but an officer caught him.

Anyone with information is asked to call the State Fire Marshal tip line at 1-800-589-2728 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463. There is a reward.

41.372786 -81.926200