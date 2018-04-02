2 people shot near apartment complex on Cleveland’s east side

CLEVELAND — Two people are in the hospital after being shot near an apartment complex on Cleveland’s east side Monday night.

Cleveland police say it happened at the Regency Square Apartments in the 1550 block of Ansel Road, at around 6 p.m.

The victims were both males. They were taken to University Hospitals, where their conditions are not known.

Further details about the shooting, including suspect information, were not immediately released.

