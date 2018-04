CLEVELAND, Ohio — Two people were hospitalized early Monday after shots were fired at their car, causing it to crash.

Cleveland police report that it happened at just after 2:35 a.m. in the 11900 block of Harvard Avenue.

A 38-year-old woman was shot in the stomach, and a 38-year-old man was ejected from the car.

They were both taken to the hospital, but their conditions are not known.

No arrests have been made.