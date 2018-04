OLMSTED TOWNSHIP, Ohio– Authorities are investigating two separate house fires in Olmsted Township on Sunday.

They happened on Bagley Road and Bronson Road within an hour of each other. Both houses were vacant.

The Olmsted Township Fire Department said both fires were ruled as arson.

Anyone with information is asked to call the State Fire Marshal tip line at 1-800-589-2728 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.