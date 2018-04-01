× Robert Godwin, Sr. remembered on 1-year marker of his death

CLEVELAND — This Easter is a sad reminder of the senseless killing of Robert Godwin, Sr., who was fatally shot one year ago today.

Godwin’s murder on East 93rd Street was posted to Facebook by his killer, who then shot and killed himself in Erie Pennsylvania after being on the run from police.

Godwin’s family is remembering his today and all that he represented. Some family members sat down with FOX 8’s Adrienne DiPiazza today to share their favorite memories of Godwin, and how they have coped in the past year since his death.

Last September, the City of Cleveland dedicated a street sign on East 146th Street and St. Clair Avenue in Godwin’s name: Robert Godwin, Sr. Way.

