× Put-in-Bay claims tunnel to island opens on April Fools’ Day

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio– Visit Put-in-Bay announced the opening of an alleged tunnel to the island on April Fools’ Day. The timing seems a bit odd to us.

The visitors and convention bureau said the $15 million, four-year project is expected to accommodate more than 125,000 during peak summer months. The entrance is supposedly located near the Jet Express parking lot.

On the Facebook page, Put-in-Bay Ohio, organizers encouraged others to share the post and see if more people would fall for the prank.

“The project, however, was not without its share of controversy. Opponents of the Put-in-Bay Tunnel demanded substantial engineering studies be performed after concerns were voiced that the additional large number of vehicles on the island may cause the island to sink lower into Lake Erie,” Visit Put-in-Bay said on its website.

According to the visitors bureau, Put-in-Bay law enforcement were worried about people driving through the tunnel after drinking. That’s why, it said, there are electronic breathalyzers at the games.