Man seriously hurt in Cleveland hit-and-run

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is looking for the driver of a car who struck a man early Sunday morning, and didn’t stop.

It happened around 1 a.m. in the 12700 block of Kinsman Road.

Police say a 49-year-old man was walking to his car from the Mt. Pleasant BBQ, when he was struck while crossing the intersection near East 128th Street.

The driver, police say, did not stop and continued going eastbound on Kinsman Road.

The man was taken to University Hospitals with serious injuries. His condition is not known at this time.

Further details about the suspect were not immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police.