200 Spring baskets delivered to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital

CLEVELAND -- Two hundred spring baskets were delivered to University Hospitals Rainbow & Babies Children's Hospital today, brightening the day of patients who aren't able to be home for the holiday.

The candy-filled donations are from All-City Candy customers from stores in Richmond Heights and Mentor.

The company has organized these basket dropoffs for a few years now, and the experience becomes more fulfilling each time, according to President Elizabeth Sapell.

"It's been an incredible and humbling experience," Sapell said. "It's taken on a life of its own. People everywhere have been affected by Rainbows whether it's personally or someone they know."

All-City also makes the rounds at Christmas time, when they deliver Santa sacks to deserving patients.

