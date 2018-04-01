Indians’ April Fools’ Day lineup includes LeBron James, Justin Timberlake

CLEVELAND– The Indians’ starting lineup on April Fools’ Day featured a few Cleveland sports legends.

The batting order starts with Justin Timberlake, who was in Cleveland Saturday night for his “Man of the Woods” tour. He’s followed by UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic.

Recently-retired Browns left tackle Joe Thomas apparently plays first base now. We have zero doubt that LeBron James would excel in center field.

Who’s starting on the mound? Bernie Kosar, Browns quarterback from 1985 to 1993.

We have a Secret Weapon batting cleanup today. Please don't complain because we don't make decisions about the lineup.#RallyTogether pic.twitter.com/LYBhAvl1Jd — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) April 1, 2018

Here’s the real lineup for the Tribe’s 4:10 p.m. game against the Mariners.

We have changed the lineup. Please accept our apologies. Let's win a baseball game!#RallyTogether pic.twitter.com/Ak95a5gZMI — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) April 1, 2018

