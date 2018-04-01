Amber Alert issued for 10-month-old girl in Cleveland

CLEVELAND– Authorities issued an Amber Alert for a 10-month-old girl Sunday evening.

Demiyah Martin was taken by her non-custodial father, Demon Martin, at about 4 p.m., the Cleveland Division of Police said. It happened in the 4300 block of East 116th Street in Cleveland.

Martin followed the children’s mother in a vehicle, pulled in front of her and assaulted her before taking the baby, according to police.

Martin was driving a light-colored Kia sedan.

Demiyah was last seen wearing a brown coat.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 216-621-11234.

