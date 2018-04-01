× 18-year-old shot and killed in Akron

AKRON, Ohio– The Akron Police Department is investigating the shooting death of an 18-year-old man.

Officers responded to Snyder Street near Campbell Street in Akron shortly before 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Police said they discovered the victim in a backyard with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s name has not been released.

No suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490, the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-866-4-WANTED or Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS. You can also text a “TIPSCO” to 274637.