“The King” joins Justin Timberlake on stage during Saturday night concert

CLEVELAND--Justin Timberlake performed for a sold-out crowd at Quicken Loans Arena Saturday night. Fans went crazy when Timberlake brought "The King" on stage.

The night before, Justin Timberlake attended Friday night's Cavs game in support of Lebron James. James broke Michael Jordan’s NBA record by scoring at least 10 points in his 867th straight regular-season game Friday night.

James felt he should "pay it back" and attended Timberlake's concert Saturday night.

Timberlake released the "Man of the Woods" album days before his 2018 Super Bowl halftime show.

Don't worry! If you missed Saturday's concert, Timberlake is coming back to Quicken Loans Arena on October, 2nd.