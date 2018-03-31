× Saturday forecast: Showers arrive later today

Easter Sunday is almost here! It’s the last day of March! Did you catch a glimpse of the Full Blue/Sap moon overnight?!

So far, much of the nation has been colder than normal for the month of March.

While much of Saturday will be rain-free, a quickly approaching cold front will toss more showers our way late Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening.

Easter Sunday will feature skies that quickly clear out, perhaps even by Easter sunrise, but it will turn colder again.

