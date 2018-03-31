Portrait honors Louis Stokes, Stephanie Tubbs Jones at Cleveland Public Library

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- The Cleveland Public Library hosted an event Saturday titled "The Legacy of Louis Stokes."

A new portrait of Congressman Stokes and also of Congresswoman Stephanie Tubbs Jones, done by artist Khaz Ra’el, was recently donated to the Cleveland Chapter of the National Congress of Black Women (NCBW), which in turn, has donated it for permanent display in the Stokes Wing of the library.

There was a special unveiling on Saturday.

The display will also grace a future special edition library card.

Keynote speaker Lori Stokes, Congressman Stokes' daughter, said the two political powerhouses on display together captures the essence of their relationship. "That was the woman he wanted to take his place in the U.S. House of Representatives. She best mirrored his philosophy, his dedication to constituents; they had a very special relationship. He considered her brilliant, but also like a daughter."

Congressman Stokes in 1968 became the first African-American elected to the U.S. Congress from Ohio. He helped found the Congressional Black Caucus, and he became the first black member of the House Appropriations Committee. Stokes passed away in 2015.

