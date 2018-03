CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are investigating the shooting of two people including a 14-year-old boy.

Police said the shooting happened around 5:40 p.m. on E 103rd St. and Aetna Road.

The teenage boy was shot in the stomach. A 20-year-old man was shot in the behind.

No other information was immediately available. We have a crew heading to the scene and will provide an update as soon as we learn more.